Futurama is finally getting a decent game, kinda

Yeah, okay, I know about that one Futurama game for PS2. Let's be real, though, beyond its surprisingly high-caliber writing it was just sort of an okay platformer. The Simpsons has always gotten more love in the gaming space despite being the inferior Groening show (yeah, I said it), with 2003's GTA knockoff The Simpsons: Hit and Run considered one of the GameCube's best. (It was also on PS2, but let's be real, if you had a PS2 you were just playing Vice City instead.)

That's all about to change, though. Thanks to the tireless work of a few modders who feel just as strongly about this injustice as I do, Hit and Run is getting a massive overhaul to turn it into the Futurama sandbox of our (or at least my) dreams, approved by the lead designer of the original. The amount of work on display here is staggering, essentially using Hit and Run's bones to create an entirely new game:

The best part? There's a demo out that you can play right now if you're chomping at the bit to try an obscure, unlicensed community-made total conversion of a 20-year-old game. And why wouldn't you be?