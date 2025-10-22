ICE agent shoots U.S. Marshal and immigrant during traffic stop

An ICE agent smashed a car window during a traffic stop in L.A., then shot both the occupant of the vehicle and a U.S. Marshal. Both were injured; the man was named as Tik Tok star Richard LA, who is reportedly an undocumented immigrant. Both were hospitalized and their injuries are not said to be life-threatening.

While in the area, federal agents surrounded and boxed a man – identified by Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli as Carlitos Ricardo Parias, or Richard LA – inside a vehicle. Sources told FOX News that federal officers opened fire when Richard LA allegedly rammed into federal vehicles in an attempt to escape. The marshal was reportedly shot in the finger while the TikToker was shot in the left arm. They were both taken to an area hospital for treatment. An official with the U.S. Marsals Service said the marshal was in stable condition.

The angry ineptitude of these fast-hired ICE goons is already a big problem: in case after case after case they're screwing up and lying about it. A part of the problem is media's reluctance to appear adversarial to authorities or even skeptical of what they're told by them. In this story, few outlets even headlined the fact that the shooter was the ICE agent. There is no dispute or ambiguity about this fact at all, but vagueness prevails: most are content to let readers think the "illegal alien" may have shot the marshal.

I think The Independent should win some sort of "exonerative tense" award for the headline below. Whoever wrote it has had their brain completely rewired by police press releases.

But look who puts it plainly: Fox!