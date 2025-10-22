Meet the artist who knitted every tiny sweater in Coraline

Althea Crome is a professional micro knitter who makes incredibly tiny garments. She made Coraline's clothes in the beloved 2009 iconic stop-motion. In this fun video, we hear her discuss her process.

Crome explains that she has to use tiny needles to knit each piece. Even though her whimsical garments are mini, each piece takes anywhere from 6 weeks to 6 months to complete. There is something magical about Crome's unique, tiny, handmade clothes. I've always adored Coraline's outfits, and I wish I had discovered the fantastic artist who created them sooner.

From Cineatomy on Instagram: "Althea Crome is a micro-knitter from Indiana whose incredible skills brought Coraline's tiny wardrobe to life in the 2009 stop-motion film. Working with needles as fine as human hair and thread thinner than regular sewing thread, Crome created every one of Coraline's sweaters and even the pair of mittens the character asks her mother to buy. Each garment was knitted at doll-size but with the same detail and precision as full-sized clothing, complete with patterns, textures, and stitching you'd expect to find in real knitwear."



