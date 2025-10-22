Nuphy's Node75 mechanical keyboard loses the knob, gets a screenless touchbar

Nuphy's Node75 mechanical keyboard looks like it gets a lot right, not least the $99 price tag, same as Apple's Magic Keyboard. It's compact but with a well-populated 75-key layout and vaguely retro design. The caps come in low-profile or mSA, there's a screenless touchbar up top for "anything bidirectional," (compare to the mini knob on the similar Air75) and it comes in black, pink and off white with the usual choices of switch.

Image: Nuphy

Notebookcheck took an early look; it can be pre-ordered with a dollar down, with no set release date.

Of course, there's more to a mechanical keyboard than wireless performance and auxiliary features, and the Node75's spec sheet is loaded on that front as well. It will likely use the same PCB gasket mount as the Kick75 and a choice of Gateron x NuPhy Low Profile 3.0 or Gateron full-height 5-pin mechanical switches. Obviously, this means there will be no fun analogue input features, like those we praised in our recent Keychron K4 HE review, but the selection of linear, tactile, and silent switches on offer all use a mixture of POM or LY stems and nylon, POM, or PC top and bottom housing, and all the switches are pre-lubricated — all meaning that the switches should feel smooth to operate. The Gateron x NuPhy Red Max switches which impressed in our testing of the Kick75 are present as an option, as are the silent Blush and tactile Brown Nano and Max switches.

I know it somewhat obviates the point of getting a mechanical keyboard, but I'm all in on the chiclet-style low-profile keycaps.

Image: Nuphy

Jesus that's a lot of mechanical keyboards:

• Going back to a mechanical keyboard turned me into a butterfingered idiot

• This mechanical keyboard won't fill your backpack

• Review / Logitech MX Keys

• The dark truth about mechanical keyboards and gaming

• Is this the perfect mechanical keyboard?

• Is it worth disassembling and repainting a vintage iMac to match this amazingly yellow mechanical keyboard?

• Review: Filco Minila Air wireless mechanical keyboard

• Whole album just the sound of classic mechanical keyboards being typed on