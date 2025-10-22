Office fans owe it to themselves subscribe to Peacock

Peacock, home to NBC shows and original content, doesn't have a lot to offer, with a few good sitcoms, a lifetime's worth of Law & Order, and a mediocre selection of movies. But hear me out, it is an absolute must-have for fans of The Office. Absolutely no one wants to subscribe to yet another streaming service, but I promise that this one is absolutely worth it for the Superfan episodes.

I initially didn't pay any attention to the Office Superfan episodes. I assumed it was just a "viewer's choice" selection of the show's episodes, but that's not what they are at all. They are episodes with deleted scenes edited back in. The Superfan episodes are edited by Dave Rogers, one of the original editors, who has made sure that the scenes he puts back in don't break the show's canon. If you thought that the dinner party episode could not get any cringier, you would be wrong.

All episodes through season eight are complete, although, full disclosure, I have only watched through the end of season seven because the show goes off the rails after Michael leaves. There has been no release date announced for season nine, but seasons eight and nine might work when viewed together as a kind of Office fever dream.

Here are a few other suggestions for when you need to take a break from the Dunder Mifflin crew. St. Denis is a mockumentary about an Oregon hospital with an amazing cast, including Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier as Ron, and Allison Tolman. Season two is coming in November.

The first season of The Paper, the Office spin-off, is also on Peacock. It has been renewed for season two and has some really genuinely funny moments, but it's more enjoyable if you don't spend too much time comparing it to the original.

