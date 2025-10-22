Rejoice! It's animals crunching pumpkins season!

Halloween is just around the corner and I know for many folks, it's their favorite time of year because they're planning their costumes, getting their houses decorated with spiders and skeletons, and anticipating all of the candy they're gonna pilfer from their kids' stashes. I also love this time of year, and while all of that stuff is fine, it's not what gets me excited about the Halloween season. To me, the best part of October is watching animals of all kinds go absolutely wild for pumpkins! Yes, folks, it's time for my favorite kind of seasonal ASMR — animals crunching pumpkins!

Of course, the standouts in this genre are always the elephants and the hippos. I love watching elephants smash pumpkins with their feet and seeing (and hearing!) the pumpkins go SPLAT – they never stood a chance! Check out this video from the Oregon Zoo, featuring elephants smashing pumpkins with wild abandon at this year's "Squishing of the Squash" (starring pumpkins generously donated by farmer Larry Nelson and the Pacific Giant Vegetable Growers). And I never tire of seeing those giant hippo jaws absolutely obliterating a pumpkin. It's so satisfying to watch them go to town and to hear the wonderful crunching noises they make. You can see some of the hippos from the Cinnicinati Zoo tucking into some pumpkins in this video.

But they're certainly not the only animals that enjoy pumpkins this time of year. The kind folks at Zooborns put together a compilation every year of some of the best animals-crunching-and-playing-with pumpkins for our viewing pleasure. Here's the one they made a few years ago, which features dozens of animals enjoying pumpkins in a variety of ways. In addition to the iconic hungry hungry hippos and exuberant elephants smashing their pumpkins with delight, we get to see curious porcupines taking tiny bites, big cats treating them like toys, tortoises gnawing on them, and a whole host of other creatures — orangutans, owls, flamingos, beavers, gibbons, lemurs, otters, and more—generally just having a really good time playing with, sniffing, and munching pumpkins. And for extra fun, the Zooborn folks even snuck in a video of a silly bear bobbing for apples. Enjoy!

