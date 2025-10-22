Once again, Grandpa Puddin' Brains fails to understand something he acts like he is an expert on. If you are reading this post, be confident that it has passed through both copper and fiber to reach you. Perhaps even wireless!

Trump has to blame anyone but himself for everything. Appointing someone with only relevant experience riding in a car or "acting" on an MTV reality program as Secretary of Transportation, or keeping the government shut down and Air Traffic Controllers unpaid, is far more likely to cause problems for the ATC system than Pete Buttigieg.

