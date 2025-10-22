Texas jail officer charged after smuggling chicken wings to inmate

Evidently, mango habanero is the flavor of freedom, as $50 gets you chicken wings smuggled into a Texas jail. A corrections officer was caught selling mango-habanero Wingstop wings to an inmate, paying himself first in drumsticks before handing over the goods. The contraband caper, complete with a Cash App receipt, cost him his badge and his dignity. Turns out the only thing spicier than the wings was the arrest report.

Specifically, the inmate said that the officer had "agreed to supply him with habanero mango chicken wings from Wingstop" in return for $50.

A subsequent review of jail surveillance video showed a food delivery arriving at the Travis County Correctional Complex, a 2300-inmate campus in suburban Austin. After the paper bag was run through an X-ray scanner, Amos Nyanway, 25, "picks up the bag and eats some of the wings himself."

Nyanway, who was hired last year, then "takes several chicken wings" from the bag, places them on paper towels, and "hands them to an inmate, and the inmate walks away with the chicken wings and eats them."