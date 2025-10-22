The next game from the Psychonauts devs sees you playing as a sentient lighthouse

No, I don't have a good explanation for this either. Tim Schafer warned us of his twisted mind when he put out the Psychonauts games — both stone-cold classics, by the way — but I thought murderously paranoid milkmen was the weirdest it got in there.

Not so. I don't have a rational explanation for Keeper, Double Fine's next project, but here it is anyway.

In this game, you'll get to fulfill your doubtlessly long-held fantasy of being a lighthouse. Why not? Use your death ray to smite all that stands before you. Emote with your weird metal eyebrows. Trek through one acid-trip landscape after another. If nothing else, Double Fine has never been short on creativity — and if it means more fresh ideas in a rapidly stagnating game industry, by all means, bring on the lighthouses.