Tiny wooden houses protect spirits in cemetery

The town of Jackson in North Carolina offers a self-guided tour highlighting its historic downtown and surrounding landmarks. Among the interesting places to visit is a small, well-kept cemetery (featured here on Atlas Obscura) about three miles from the town center. This site features three "grave houses".

These are small protective structures built over graves, also known as spirit homes. Their origins are debated, with some linking them to Indigenous customs and others to Scots-Irish traditions. These structures are thought to safeguard the graves and possibly offer a place for spirits to reside.

The grave houses look like small wooden doll houses. I love the way it looks like fairies would live inside of them. I've never seen a grave house before, and would love the opportunity to visit them one day.

