Trump "considering" grifting himself $230 million of taxpayer dollars

Convicted felon Donald Trump wants the Department of Justice to salve his hurt feelings with $230 million.

Claiming hurt feelings and expensive legal defense, Trump wants the DOJ to give him $230 million. Trump was not found innocent in any of these matters, and terminated the proceedings or weasled around them, attacking the prosecution until the cases died. Now that he is running the DOJ, it seems pretty clear he'll be taking this cash.

The Trump family has a terrible history with "charity." Eric Trump ripped off St Jude's in a textbook Trumpian case of self-dealing and diversion of funds. The Trump Foundation was dissolved due to allegations of misuse of funds, but "Sure, Jan."

Also note, MAGA Mike seems fine with Trump handing himself millions of taxpayer dollars.

"With the country, it's interesting, because I'm the one that makes the decision," Trump said Tuesday. "It's awfully strange to make a decision where I'm paying myself. In other words, did you ever have one of those cases where you have to decide how much you're paying yourself in damages?" he said. A settlement to Trump would come from taxpayer funds. CNN

