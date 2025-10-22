Watch mold grow in style: a pet mold enjoys lemons while sitting on mini chairs

Watch a time-lapse of someone's "pet mold" growing on lemons. The mold's loving owner gave each lemon a miniature chair to sit in while rotting away. The lemons go from bright and yellow to grey, fuzzy, and deflated.

I feel sorry for the lemons in this video, but at least they got to spend their last days in cute seats. After watching this video, I feel a bit jealous of the mold's dining setup. I want to switch from eating off plates to using mini chairs for my food now.

From YouTube: " A lot of people have pets, cats, dogs, goldfish… but because of my work, I have a pet mold. Who would've thought? Last time I fed it some strawberries, and now they had the chance to try lemons. They loved it!"

See also: Excellent lemon/lime squeezer