Wild bear visits captive bears in the Zoo

The black bears of Sequioa Park Zoo in Eureka, California, got a visit from a wild black bear. Local law enforcement was called to help remove the wild bear, as he had not paid admission.

"He was really, really interested in our three bears, and he introduced himself to all of them through the fence," Jim Campbell-Spickler, the zoo's director, told SFGATE. "The interaction between them was really sweet, calm and curious. We think he was just looking for a friend, though maybe that's anthropomorphizing, of course."

The zoo's three resident bears are named Tule, Ishung and Kunabulilh.

After the break-in, officers from the Eureka Police Department and a warden from California Department of Fish and Wildlife reported to the zoo to assist the staff. They opened the perimeter gate, and after about 20 minutes with some encouragement, the wild bear — who might only be a year and a half and has an unknown sex — exited the zoo into the adjacent 67-acre Sequoia Park.