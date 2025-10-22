Zohran Mamdani addresses conservative boomers directly

That Walter Masterson guy gets around, doesn't he? The left-wing comedian has taken an even harder step into activism recently, going from interrupting billionaire dinners to interviewing New York City mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani without missing a beat. This isn't just any interview, though — all of Masterson's questions have been directly supplied by his conservative family members, emulating the experience of Mamdani sitting through an uncomfortable Thanksgiving dinner with them.

It's an immensely interesting watch if you're at all interested in the finer points of Mamdani's policy. And I must say, he handled those imaginary boomers far better than I would have.