A $60 solution to RayBan Meta's .02 cent problem

Meta blew millions designing a privacy indicator for its AI-powered glasses, and the internet immediately invented a cheaper way to ignore it. A new $60 "upgrade" promises to end the bright recording light on Ray-Ban Meta glasses, but a 2-cent office-supply sticker achieves the same effect. Silicon Valley built a compliance feature; the public has an easy stationery hack.

404 Media purchased a pair of Kim's modified glasses for verification purposes. The hobbyist charges $60 for the tweaks, or the full price of the glasses plus the modification fee if a user doesn't own a pair. The description of Kim in his workshop comes from videos he seemingly recorded with our glasses while modifying them. Kim's work, for what it's worth, is quite high quality. The only indication that the glasses had been modified at all was the fact that the seal on the box it came in was broken. But otherwise, the padding on the glasses' arms were on, as was a plastic pull tab on the nose piece that the user is required to remove before testing it. The setup was the same as with unmodified glasses: 404 Media had to download the Meta AI app, connect it to an account, and login. The welcome tour, which consisted of a tutorial about how to take photos and videos with the glasses, noted that "the LED shows others when you're taking photos, recording videos, or streaming." 404 Media

As yet I haven't seen the demand for these glasses. What benefit do they add, aside from allowing people to creepily record conversations? A family member mentioned that they might be useful when traveling internationally to translate signs, or give directions, but all the glasses really are is Meta's AI on your head and a camera looking at stuff. You don't get a cool Heads Up display or any Augmented Reality, just Meta's version of Alexa telling you its sunny out, as you stand in the sun. I also really doubt the Augmented Reality is gonna be a big boost, most folks have the spare brain power to identify the things they are looking at without Zuck's help.

