A new film camera from Lomo

Lomo's MC-A is a new 35mm film camera from one of the industry's legends. It's retro-styled, as you have surely already guessed, and comes with a 32mm f2.8 glass lens in a matte black metal body, a built-in flash, tripod mount and $549 price tag—not quite so much as a Fujifilm half X, but more than most of us thought we'd be spending on an analog shooter in 2025.

Feel first, frame second with this 35 mm point-and-shoot camera. Full of personality, this master of creativity features a fully retractable 32 mm glass lens with autofocus to capture real analogue character whether you shoot in auto mode or take full manual control.

It'll be delivered in "limited quantities" before Christmas, and pre-orders are open now. It comes with a USB-C rechargeable battery:

The Lomo MC-A comes with a USB-C rechargeable CR2 battery. Under typical shooting conditions, it can last for up to ten rolls of film, though actual battery life depends heavily on your shooting style and how frequently you use features like autofocus and flash. The battery is removable and can be recharged over 1200 times. A disposable CR2 Battery (3 V) may also be used to power the camera, but its operating time may be shorter than the included rechargeable battery.

Sample shots from the press release:

Specs: