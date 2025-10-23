AdBreak lets you jailbreak your Amazon Kindle (again)

If you weren't fast enough to use WinterBreak this past summer to jailbreak your Kindle before Amazon could patch the exploit, you've got another chance to do it now. AdBreak is the latest jailbreaking darling on the Kindle hacking scene. It uses Amazon's own Kindle ad interface to sneak new software on your e-reader, including a custom app store. You'll be able to create and use a custom lock screen, change the e-reader program that your hardware uses, and even play a few classic games, provided the Kindle's display refresh rate doesn't make your eyes bleed. Unfortunately, this jailbreak method won't work for owners of the Kindle Scribe or the Kindle ColorSoft, as they aren't available as an ad-supported option.

If you're interested in seeing what your Amazon hardware is truly capable of, get in on AdBreak As soon as possible. Kindle hardware is sold at a loss by Amazon, allowing them to make a filthy amount of money from ebooks and audiobooks. You know they won't leave that money sitting on the table for very long.