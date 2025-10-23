Become a Windows 11 Pro power user for just $25

TL;DR: Give your PC a new operating system and learn the ropes with Microsoft Windows 11 Pro and The Essential Windows 11 Pro Course, both available for just $24.99 (reg. $237).

Got a dusty PC lying around? Give it a new lease on life with a Microsoft Windows 11 Pro license. This bundle will not only get your computer running on this innovative operating system but also teach you how to make the most of it with The Essential Windows 11 Pro Course.

Right now, you can get both for a fraction of the usual price — just $24.99 (reg. $237).

Learn Windows 11 Pro inside and out with this bundle

If you've yet to upgrade to Windows 11 Pro, now is a great time. You can score a lifetime license for your device, and an online course on how to use it, for a fraction of the price of just one of these items.

First up? Get your computer running Windows 11 Pro, an operating system designed with the modern professional in mind. You can take advantage of helpful features like a seamless interface, snap layouts, enhanced voice typing, and a smart, faster search experience — all designed to help you streamline your workday.

Windows 11 Pro offers improved cybersecurity, with biometric logins, smart app control, encrypted authentication, and advanced antivirus defenses. You'll also get access to Copilot, an AI assistant powered by OpenAI that lives right on your desktop. It can answer questions, generate images, and even give you code suggestions if you need time.

Once you have Windows 11 Pro up and running, dive into how to use it with The Essential Windows 11 Pro Course. It's a 10-hour course designed to turn you into a Windows 11 Pro power user, taught by tech pros from Eduonix Learning Solutions.

Upgrade a PC with the Microsoft Windows 11 Pro and The Essential Windows 11 Pro Course bundle, available now for just $24.99 (reg. $237).

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro + The Essential Windows 11 Pro Course



See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.