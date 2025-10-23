Casual K$H Patel not exactly inspiring confidence

As the FBI invents a basketball team to blame our massive gambling problems on, FBI Director Kash Patel continues to look very paranoid.

Having hated the FBI for ages, Trump found a way to completely clown them when he appointed Kash Patel as FBI director. Nixon's appointment of Elvis as "Federal-agent-in-charge" was a more serious-seeming decision. Patel has spent most of his tenure furtively glancing about, when he isn't sharing details he should be keeping secret, if they are real at all.

