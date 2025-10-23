The East Wing is rubble, the donors are rolling in, and the "People's House" just got a private upgrade. Alphabet's $22 million contribution, routed through a YouTube settlement, will cover roughly a tenth of Trump's 90,000-square-foot Banquet of Alternative Facts, a ballroom for the fragile ego masquerading as legacy architecture. The only thing more reflective than its golden trim will be the self-regard polished into every panel.

Under the Oakland, California, federal court settlement, nearly 10% of the ballroom's estimated construction costs will now come from Alphabet. CNBC reports the money will be donated on Trump's behalf "to the Trust for the National Mall, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt entity dedicated to restoring, preserving, and elevating the National Mall, to support the construction of the White House State Ballroom." Images of cranes tearing into the East Wing to make way for the 90,000-square-foot ballroom sparked public backlash this week and raised fresh questions about who is footing the bill. Trump has repeatedly insisted the project is privately funded and will cost taxpayers nothing. DailyKos

It is unclear how Congress or the National Park Service is allowing this to go on unchecked. Congress holds the purse strings, and the NPS is supposed to manage this historic property. Heritage is being smashed to build a Pay-to-Pay Pavilion wanted only by the countries' most bitter.