Idaho races Florida to see who can bring back polio first



Idaho lawmakers have entered a friendly rivalry with Florida, and the prize is a public health crisis. The state's new "Medical Freedom Act" blocks vaccine requirements for every disease on the chart. It is not just about COVID shots but about freeing measles and polio from decades of captivity. If freedom means a return to iron lungs and schoolhouse quarantines, Idaho is leading the parade.

The new Idaho law flips that on its head. It not only removes the obligation to follow such rules, it makes the rules themselves illegal.

The new law sets Idaho apart from even conservative-leaning South Carolina, where two schools recently quarantined more than 150 unvaccinated children after measles arrived.

A person can spread measles for four days before symptoms appear. During the South Carolina schools' quarantine, five students began to show symptoms, but the quarantine kept them from spreading it, the health department said this month.

That precaution would now be illegal in Idaho.

Idaho's law caught the attention of people who share Manookian's belief that — contrary to hundreds of years of public health evidence and rigorous regulation in the U.S. — vaccines are worse than the diseases they prevent.