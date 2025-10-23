Inside Tehran's Grand Bazaar: the magical colored pencil shop of Mohammad Rafi

If you walk through Tehran's Grand Bazaar, you may find yourself standing in front of this incredible colored pencil shop. The shop is run by Mohammad Rafi, whose passion for it is contagious. In this heartwarming video, we get to see the shop's beautiful interior and hear from Rafi about what running is like.

Nearly every inch of wall space is lined with colored pencils, making it endlessly fun to look at. The shop itself looks like a work of art. Rafi explains that both artists and people who simply want to try out one of the beautiful pencils come by to his shop, and he has something for everyone.

His shop looks like a maze of color, but he seems to know where everything is. If I'm lucky enough to go one day, I know I'd have a hard time putting a limit on how many pencils I'd want to choose.

