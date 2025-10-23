Jail time for offended bigot who attacked a Starbucks Pride flag

A bigot vandalised a Pride flag after complaining to a Starbucks manager that it hurt his fee-fees.

After the worker explained that it "was their policies" to display the Pride flag, Kemp allegedly "decided to take matters in his own hand," according to an arrest affidavit.

Kemp, cops charge, doused the flag in tea and then "ripped the flag from the wall" and put it in the trash. Cops estimated that Kemp caused about $210 in damages to the wall and the flag.

Booked into jail on the misdemeanor count, Kemp was freed from custody yesterday afternoon upon posting $500 bond. Kemp works as a sales manager at Dignity Memorial, a Tampa Bay-area funeral home chain.