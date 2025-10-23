Kohler toilet camera ready to observe your poop (and train AI)

The Internet of Shit is hereby literalized by Kohler as the Dekoda, a camera installed inside the rim of your toilet to observe your offerings and report what they suggest about your health. And "to train our AI and machine learning models," as the finest print discloses. You've heard of an AI training corpus; meet the first training coprus.

Dekoda is a first-of-its-kind health tracker that attaches to the toilet. It analyzes gut health and hydration and detects the presence of blood in the toilet bowl, providing data for building healthy habits.



01. Sign in. Use either the fingerprint authenticator on the remote or the Kohler Health app to begin your session.

02. Use the bathroom. Visit the bathroom as you would normally. Dekoda uses advanced sensors to passively analyze your waste in the background.

03. Analysis begins. Through Kohler Health's powerful machine-learning algorithms, images are analyzed to give you personalized insights.

The privacy implications hardly need pointing out; you are allowing an internet-of-things device to watch you defecate. Your data leaves your arse and enters the cloud: there's a 16,000-word license agreement and 5,000-word privacy policy and a 2,000 word consumer health data privacy notice to read. There's a menu item in the website nav titled "Blood in Bowl."

Consumer Health Data you may provide to us, that we generate, or that we may infer through the Kohler Health Platform includes: Specimen data , such as fecal and urine images and sensor information, and information derived from these such as hydration level, gut health and blood in bowl … Derived data and analyses. We may create, infer or generate Consumer Health Data from other data we collect , including using automated means to generate information about your health and well-being, likely preferences or other characteristics. … We use Consumer Health Data for purposes described in this Consumer Health Data Privacy Policy or as otherwise disclosed to you. For example, we use Consumer Health Data for the following purposes: Providing you with our marketing materials, including … • To send you our offers, newsletters, publications, updates, and mailings related to our products or services that we think may be of interest to you. … To create aggregated, de-identified and/or anonymized data , which we may use and share with third parties for our lawful business purposes, including to analyze and improve the Kohler Health Platform and our other products and services, to promote our business, and to train our AI and machine learning models.

It gives me the thought that this gadget could be combined with the Friend, the new AI-powered personal communicator which constantly offers verbal commentary on what you're doing. Then, whenever you go to the toilet, you would hear a muffled voice beneath you offering thoughts on what emerges. You could perhaps assign the "Dekoda Friend" personalities. A reassuring doctor, calm and assertive. A detail-driven healthbot, dumping data. A depraved coprophile, creamily narrating the texture and fragrance of your excrement. Endless possibilities here.

Dakoda is $600 and requires a $7/mo or $70/year annual subscription to access the data it collects. Hey, that's cheaper than a Ring camera subscription.

