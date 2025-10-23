Legendary cartoonist Bill Griffith's new graphic biography of his great-grandfather, William Henry Jackson

You may know cartoonist Bill Griffith from his iconic character Zippy the Pinhead, who made the leap from underground comic books to mainstream daily newspaper comic strips. But Griffith has made a late-career turn to become a graphic biographer, notably with his innovative and entertaining biography of cartoonist Ernie Bushmiller: Three Rocks: The Story of Ernie Bushmiller, The Man Who Created Nancy.

Avid readers of Zippy the Pinhead will not be surprised that the Bushmiller biography came from Griffith's obsession with the Nancy comic strip. And his latest graphic biography is of a subject no less close to Griffith's heart: his own great-grandfather, William Henry Jackson (1843-1942), the photographer and artist whose photos of Yellowstone were instrumental in the creation of the first national park.

The book is titled Photographic Memory: William Henry Jackson and The American West.

It's a 288 page epic, illustrating Jackson's life, from vagabonding from the east to the untamed west, to becoming a well-known chronicler of the west through his famous photography, to his family life and then old age as an artist in New York City. And it includes the drawings and photographs of Jackson himself.

One of the framing devices used by Griffith are documented conversations between Jackson and his friend, memorabilia collector Elwood P. Booney, toward the end of his life. But Griffith also includes his own personal history and reflections on his famous great-grandfather, including imaginary conversations. And because Griffith is Griffith, Yogi Bear of Jellystone National Park also makes appearances, as an avatar of the cultural progeny of Jackson's work.

Jackson was a productive artist until his death at 99, and one can only hope that Griffith, now 81, will take after his great-grandfather and continue his prodigious output of fantastic cartooning for years to come.