Portable power bank also a portable game console

The Mobile Boy is a magnetic power bank that doubles as a handheld retrogame console, currently being crowdfunded in Japan. Assuming you have the ability and tolerance for risk to nab one, the good news is that it's a clever double-duty device with hundreds of built-in games. The bad news is that it's obviously a NES-on-a-chip device of the kind you can likely find in gas stations for $10 anyway.

Here's video of it in action.

It was spotted by Matthew Burgos at Designboom.

The battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh, which may be ideal for a single charge in most of today's smartphones. The device is only applicable to modern gadgets that allow wireless charging, but in case the gamers don't have them, they can just use the game console part of the tech. So far, the company's campaign for the magnetic power bank with a retro game console hopes for a late 2025 delivery, but potentially just around Japan.