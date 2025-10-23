Good news, everybody! The Trump administration is sharing the wealth. It's not just Americans who are waking up to discover that vital information that was once offered online by the U.S. government has been disappeared. As of this week, folks in far-flung nations being terrified and oppressed by governments using American-made hardware know the same confusion and angst that you do.

The US State Department has removed an online portal for reporting alleged human rights violations by foreign military units supplied with American weapons. The Human Rights Reporting Gateway (HRG) acted as a formal "tip line" to the US government. It was the only publicly accessible channel of its kind for organizations or individuals to inform it directly of potentially serious abuses by US-armed foreign forces. Its deletion has been condemned by human rights campaigners and by a senior congressional aide who drafted the law requiring it. The State Department insisted it was still abiding by the law.

Just think of everything you'll have to talk about with your new pals from places like Palestine and Colombia. Your child died because the Centers for Disease Control page with information on how to spot the symptoms of a chronic disease vanished from the Internet. Meanwhile, their kids were killed by American-supplied munitions—and they can't even complain about it. These, dear readers, are the sort of horrific, life-altering events that can cement the bonds of a deep and lasting friendship or, at the very least, result in generations of embittered souls who seek revenge on a broken nation out of righteous indignation.