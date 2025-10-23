Rest assured, Trump's top priority is The Great Ballroom of People Who Can Afford the Cover Charge

The Mouth of Moron, Karoline Leavitt, proudly let the American people know the top priority of their President is his illegal pay-to-play Discotheque of Disillusionment.

It is more and more apparent that Trump's pious Megaphone of Mediocrity improvises her press conferences and gives no thought to what she is saying. From "Your Mom!" to simply belittling the press corps, it is clear she is playing for an audience of one, the Orange Menace, and no one else.

Previously:

• Karoline Leavitt excuses clearly unethical behavior of Trump's son-in-law

• Karoline Leavitt claims women 'make up' being abused to undermine Trump's agenda

• Karoline Leavitt takes joy in disrespecting the press

• Watch Hakeem Jeffries accurately describe Karoline Leavitt

• Karoline Leavitt accuses her predecessor of lying while lying herself





