Skip Replanted and buy Plants vs. Zombies GOTY instead

Plants vs. Zombies Replanted is due to be released tomorrow, but you shouldn't buy it. The updated version of the classic tower defense game will have updated graphics, new modes, and controller support. But I still think you shouldn't buy it when you can buy Plant vs. Zombies GOTY instead.

Plants vs. Zombies GOTY (Game of the Year) is only $4.99 on Steam, and it doesn't require using EA's obnoxious launcher. This version has all the levels, modes, and minigames from the original game. Sadly, however, the original "Thriller" dancing zombie was replaced with one resembling Disco Stu, after a complaint from the estate of Michael Jackson. Steam achievements have been added, as well as a "Zombatar" to create custom zombies.

Crazy Dave, still crazy and ready to show you the ropes

EA could delist Plants vs. Zombies GOTY at any time, so grab it while you can. The Mac version is 32-bit, so if you have an Apple Silicon Mac, you'll need a compatibility layer, like Crossover or Whisky, or a virtual machine to play.

