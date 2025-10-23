Smart beds go dead during AWS outage

This is a public service announcement: the Internet of Things is nothing but an expensive invitation to f*** around and find out. Internet-connected hardware gets bricked by companies with little notice; baby monitors get hacked, and of late, web-connected smart beds go nucking futs when the servers they rely on to do smart stuff go down

Some smart bed users were quite literally losing sleep over the massive AWS outage on Monday. Eight Sleep's elevating, temperature-controlling mattress systems were temporarily knocked out of service by Amazon's server issues, with users on Reddit and X reporting their smart beds were stuck at sweltering temperatures and uncomfortable incline positions. Even our senior reviewer, Victoria Song, woke up on Monday with an Eight Sleep Pod 4 stuck upright due to the outage.

The company's fancy mattress toppers, which cost at least a couple of grand, pooped the beds, as it were, during Monday's Amazon Web Server Outage. In addition to getting stuck in weird positions, there were also reports of the things overheating. It appears that the hardware's firmware and software are deeply rooted in the cloud. So, when the cloud goes down, the beds go down… or raise, depending on the glitch your mattress decides to indulge in. According to what I could find on Reddit, there's a lot of dissatisfaction in the wake of the outage and a call for Eight Sleep to make the software they currently keep in the air closer to the mattress toppers they're supposed to operate.

The Verge mentions that Eight Sleep users have been requesting an offline mode for their hardware for some time. In the wake of the AWS snafu, it looks like they may finally get it.