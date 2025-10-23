The Beanie Baby Wars: When plush toys turned America into a nation of feral raccoons

You know civilization is circling the drain when grown adults are throwing hey rubes over bean-filled felt animals with names like "Princess the Bear." Yet here we are, watching footage of suburban moms turned Road Warriors, literally leaping from moving vehicles on the highway to scoop up spilled Teenie Beanies like they're foraging for food in the apocalypse.



The Vice documentary "Dark Side of the '90s" captures this magnificent descent into collective insanity. McDonald's weaponized these things through Happy Meals. Post office workers needed hazmat suits. Beijing counterfeiters saw Americans treating stuffed toys like leveraged investments and thought, "These people deserve to be scammed."



The best part? Ty Warner became a billionaire by convincing an entire generation that "Peanut the Elephant" was their retirement plan. Spoiler alert: it wasn't. Those attic boxes worth thousands in your fever dreams now fetch about twelve dollars on eBay—roughly what you'd pay for the therapy you need after admitting you once tackled someone for a purple dinosaur.

