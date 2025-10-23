Trump's illegal slaughter of Venezuelans continues

As we gape in horror at ICE's increasing brutality against anyone with more than a bigot-acceptable amount of melanocytes in their body, DHS personnel versus humping frogs in Portland, and the irreparable maiming of The White House, the Trump administration has quietly continued poking Venezuela with a stick in international waters.

Since the beginning of September, the United States military has sunk at least six vessels carrying Venezuelan citizens and, according to the Wet-Sh*t-in-Chief, a whack of narcotics bound for American shores. Is there any proof that there were drugs on the boats? No! They've done blowed up. Could proof have been secured? Yep. If you can track a vessel and turn it into matchsticks, intercepting it is also doable, especially if you have access to the most powerful navy and coastguard in the world. But missiles are more exciting. Missiles mean unambiguous action—a circus for the MAGA faithful. If the current administration really cared about drugs or proving their intelligence correct, they'd be intercepting shipments and interrogating anyone involved in moving said goods from A to B. But that's not gonna happen. The government isn't known for truth and it doesn't care about facts. This ordering of ordinance is, in the opinion of the United Nations, extrajudicial murder:

"Even if such allegations were substantiated, the use of lethal force in international waters without proper legal basis violates the international law of the sea and amounts to extrajudicial executions," the experts said. Preparations for covert or direct military action against another sovereign State constitute an even graver breach of the UN Charter."

The violence and the murder of at least 26 Venezuelans have never been about dope or gangs infiltrating U.S. territory. Trump's been bitching and moaning about Nicolás Maduro winning the Venezuelan election for over a year—which is weird, considering Donny's love of dictators. In addition to lobbing explosives at speedboats, the CIA has been given a reasonably public go-ahead to play a game of grab-ass on Venezuelan turf. The end goal? Likely regime change. Whether the administration ends up with a Bay of Pigs or a pulled pork sandwich is anyone's guess.