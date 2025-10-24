2025's best RPG is constantly getting bigger

I've made no secret of how much I love Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, despite its annoyingly cumbersome title. I'd go so far as to call the sprawling medieval Bohemian sandbox the best RPG of the year (or even the last five years, if not for Baldur's Gate). A big part of that is thanks to developer Warhorse's commitment to maintaining and expanding its world — the past months have seen a steady stream of updates, free additions, and a few meaty DLCs providing even more ways to ignore the main quest.

All journeys must come to an end, however, and today Warhorse announced Kingdom Come: Deliverance II's final piece of content, marking the end of Henry's journey… but not necessarily yours. If it's any consolation, it seems like they're going out with a bang. Mysteria Ecclesiae is a good old-fashioned monastery mystery in the vein of The Name of the Rose, tasking Henry with investigating a series of mysterious deaths striking down the monks.

As someone who played the base game as a silver-tongued intellectual (or at least as close to one as a poor blacksmith's son can get), doing a bit of sleuthing seems right up my alley. Don't worry, though — with the game's emphasis on roleplaying, I'm sure you can cut your way to the heart of this mystery as well if you're so inclined.