AI's impact: not about killer robots, but about power, control, and who benefits from automation

Forget killer robots and superintelligent machines — Oxford economist Maximilian Kasy reveals that the real story of AI is far more fascinating, and far more human in his new book, The Means of Prediction: How AI Really Works (and Who Benefits).

Think AI is too complex to understand? Kasy breaks down how AI works with remarkable clarity, showing that at its core, AI optimizes measurable objectives through automated decision-making. But the real question isn't whether AI will outsmart us, it's who gets to decide what AI optimizes for and who controls the resources needed to build it.

From Facebook's algorithms maximizing ad revenue (at the cost of teenage mental health) to Amazon's warehouse robots prioritizing speed over worker safety, Kasy shows how AI's impacts stem not from machines going rogue, but from whose interests they serve. He draws parallels between today's battles over AI control and historical struggles over technological change. Remember the Luddites? They weren't afraid of technology; they were fighting for control over how it was used.

What makes this book stand out from other AI books is how it connects AI to fundamental questions of power and democracy. Kasy shows why neither individual rights nor market forces alone can ensure AI benefits society at large. His solution? Democratic control over AI objectives and the resources needed to build it — what he calls the "means of prediction."

While the book's vision of democratic AI governance remains somewhat abstract, its analysis of why we need it is compelling. If you want to understand not just how AI works, but how it fits into the bigger picture of economic and political power, this is a good place to start.

