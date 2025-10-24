Anthem for the age: Cluck the Police

There I Ruined It mashed up two greats that should be the theme song for 2025, "Cluck the Police."

While there is nothing funny about TACO Trump's Gestapo abducting our friends and neighbors, the protestors in Portland showed us the way to stand up to them: absurdity. The Portland Chicken and the Antifa Frog have led the way, and it is up to patriotic Americans everywhere to help end ICE's reign of terror.

