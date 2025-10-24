Fallout 4 to get ten-year anniversary DLC, Switch 2 release

Bethesda. Bethesda never changes. If there was ever any doubt as to who the favorite child is over there, just look at Fallout: New Vegas' meager birthday party compared to Fallout 4's extravaganza. Yes, that's right: the last mainline Fallout game we're going to see in our lifetimes is rapidly metastasizing into another Skyrim, with its third rerelease announced just today to coincide with its tenth anniversary. Third and fourth, actually, if you count the also-announced Switch 2 port as another one.

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition will come with all official DLC, more than a hundred paid mods- sorry, Creations, including new ones, and a base game patch that is sure to break your carefully-crafted modlist beyond repair and derail every community project in progress. The same trick was pulled for Skyrim's tenth just a few years ago, and the modding community still has yet to wholly recover from being split in half.

Even so, the wealth of new content will doubtlessly be of interest for console players, who can't modify their games quite as freely as the PC playerbase. There's also the upcoming Switch 2 version, which would be a great value add… if the Steam Deck didn't already exist.

Ah, well. At least we have that leaked Fallout 3 remake to look forward to!