IKEA is giving away a tiny bed for phones – but only in the UAE

In what looks like a funny fake commercial from SNL, IKEA announced a bed for smartphones. The bed appears to be real and was made in conjunction with the company's "phone sleep collection." The bed is currently only available in the United Arab Emirates and is free with a purchase of 750 UAE dirhams, which is equivalent to about 200 US dollars. The app-driven bed is meant to encourage better sleep by discouraging phone use. After seven nights of uninterrupted sleep for seven hours each, the user will earn a voucher for roughly five dollars, but the real reward is the sleep itself.

According to Macrumors,

Every phone bed comes with built-in NFC tech, making sleep effortlessly rewarding. Here's how it works: Download the IKEA UAE app.

(For iOS users) When prompted, allow Motion & Fitness tracking.

Place your phone on its bed and tap the notification to open the app.

That's it. Your sleep time will track in the background (no counter will appear).

Complete seven nights of seven-hour sleep, and earn your voucher.

The tiny bed sadly does not seem to have an equally adorable Swedish name, but it does not require an Allen wrench for assembly, so there is that.

