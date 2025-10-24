Jack Smith asks Congress for a microphone and a chair



Jack Smith has called the Trump administration's bluff. After months of Republicans screaming for transparency, the former special counsel who prosecuted Donald Trump has volunteered to appear in public before Congress. He says he will answer questions about his investigations, and he wants the cameras rolling. The same crowd that demanded his head may now have to fear his testimony.

Smith says he wants to testify "in open hearings" because of "the many mischaracterizations" around his investigations that led to criminal charges against Donald Trump in 2023 for alleged mishandling classified records and actions related to the 2020 election results. The letter, obtained by CNN, reflects a bubbling inquiry from Republicans in Congress who have accused Smith of wrongdoing in overseeing the prosecutors' office. Smith has maintained he followed all court and Justice Department protocols. Smith's lawyers on Thursday told the Republican committee leaders, however, that he would need reassurance from the Justice Department that "he will not be punished" for testimony, since some of the facts of his special office investigations are still under seal in court or protected by grand jury secrecy rules. CNN



Smith's offer landed like a subpoena with a smile. After months of Republican outrage about transparency, they now face the terrifying prospect of actually getting it! The same lawmakers who demanded he appear before Congress are suddenly developing scheduling conflicts, committee retreats, and possibly mysterious dental emergencies. It is one thing to yell "deep state" into a camera. It is another to sit across from the guy who brings the receipts.

Previously:

• Trump revenge list: politicians, prosecutors and journalists targeted for retaliation

• Supreme Court gives Trump nine days to respond