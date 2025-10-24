Jacqueline Kennedy Garden at White House destroyed to make space for $350m "Epstein Ballroom"

The Jacqueline Kennedy Garden, formerly found outside the White House in Washington, D.C., was designed by architect Beatrix Farrand in 1961 for the then-first lady. Its lines of flowers and ornamental trees brought natural beauty and serenity to the White House's neat lawns and became symbolic of its classical and modern elegance. It was destroyed this week, reports NBC News, to make more space for the massive ballroom being built there at the request of President Trump.

Trump had already demolished the White House's East Wing and its colonnade for the project, reported to cost anywhere between $250m and $350m. No significant public notice of the demolitions were offered to the public, Trump having previously promised the East Wing would not be "touched" by the work.

Another mid-century wonder at the White House designed under Kennedy's guidance, the Rose Garden, was earlier bulldozed and paved over by Trump, supposedly to accomodate larger events. It is now a replica of "Trump's favored patio at Mar-a-Lago."

Based on satellite photos of the demolition site, a number of memorial trees appear to have been bulldozed as well. Remember when conservatives were scandalized when Michelle Obama added a veggie garden to the lawns?

The ballroom project is reportedly being funded by various corporations and other Trump donors, but the White House isn't particularly forthcoming with details.

