Left-leaning Plaid Cymru crushes Labour Party in Welsh by-election

Plaid Cymru, a center-left party seeking independence for Wales from the United Kingdom, has unexpectedly won a "safe" Labour Party seat in the Senedd there. Lindsay Whittle took Caerphilly in a special election with 47% of the vote. The far-right Reform party won 36% and Labour sank to 11%.

Plaid holds 4 of 32 Welsh seats in the UK Parliament and 14 of 60 seats in the Welsh Senedd. Though Labour holds 29 seats there, just two short of an outright majority, the party is trailing in polls and both Plaid and Reform (which currently holds a single seat) hope to make big gains in the next round of local elections.

The loss of the seat is a rebuke to Keir Starmer's Labour government, lost at sea as the British economy flounders. In particular, Starmer's sharp turn to the right has alienated Labour supporters while failing to impress the conservative voters massing around Reform.

An example of how obsessed the UK political media is with Reform can be seen in Reuters' article about an election it didn't win. The actual winner, a leftist, does not even get mentioned in the headline or lede paragraph.

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) – Britain's ruling Labour Party suffered a heavy electoral defeat on Friday in Wales, a traditional stronghold, in a result that highlights the threat posed by the Reform UK party, as the government struggles to revive the economy and ease fears about immigration.

It seems likely the story was pre-written in anticipation of a Reform victory and only adapted to the facts a few lines in, and never significantly revised. The inaccurate opinions polls in Caerphilly didn't help.

Another part of the dynamic is that pundits and newswriters look at the chart below and assume that Reform is taking votes from Labour. But the messier reality is that Reform's popularity is coming from disenchanted Conservative voters and from the "hidden" line representing people who don't intend to vote. Labour, meanwhile, is losing voters in a wide spread to left-leaning and regional parties, creating a fragmented left bloc ill-equipped to compete in the UK's first-past-the-post voting system.