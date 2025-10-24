Neal Stephenson and Weta Workshop's new project is… something?

Neal Stephenson, author of Snow Crash, and coiner of the word "metaverse," is about to launch a blockchain-based metaverse project. Stephenson is one of the cofounders of Lamina1. The company's about page says that "its vision is to realize an open, decentralized, and interconnected online world that fosters freedom, privacy, and prosperity for all." Lamina1 and special effects powerhouse Weta Workshop collaborated to develop Artefact.

According to Variety:

"Stephenson and the Wētā team will begin engaging a global community of creators and fans on the Lamina1 platform this fall, inviting them to unravel the lore behind a mysterious set of 'Artefacts' that will build upon the themes and lore from Stephenson's critically-acclaimed catalog of work. Next, the superfan will take on the new role of creator, utilizing their discoveries to contribute directly to the expansion of the universe."

The teaser video and project page describe a world where warring AI superpowers have plunged humanity into another dark age, with surviving humans choosing sides: "[T]hose who 'Took the Buyout' and those who rejected networked systems, vowing to live unmediated by machine influence."

So, it's a sci-fi metaverse RPG with NFTs, I guess? Can the man who came up with the metaverse be the one to make it work? Let's hope it turns out better than Clang, which I am still mad about.