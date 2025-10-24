New Leica M EV1 loses the rangefinder

Leica's M EV1 has a 60 megapixel full-frame sensor, 2.3m pixel touchscreen, 64GB of built-in storage and a $8995 price tag, though it's yet to clear FCC approval in the U.S. What it doesn't have is a rangefinder: instead, it's the first M-series camera to get a 5.76-million dot OLED viewfinder with .76x magnification.

The M encapsulates the essence of our philosophy like no other camera. It embodies timeless aesthetics and true photographic authenticity, paired with uncompromising craftsmanship and exceptional image quality. The Leica M EV1 honors this legacy while expanding its horizons.

"There's not much that's new on the M EV1," writes Richard Butler, "other than the concept of removing the rangefinder and optical viewfinder that goes with it, and replacing it with an EVF."

Unlike the conventional Ms, this viewfinder can accurately present the field of view of 21 and 24mm lenses, and show output from 90mm lenses at a decent size.

Sure, you could get a Sony or Fujifilm that take great shots and video too. But does the a7CR have a red dot on it? Absolutely not.

Here's Gordon Laing's review, embedded below: "blasphemy!". Also Bobby Tonelli: "the camera that will change Leica."