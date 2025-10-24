Satellite image shows East Wing of White House completely demolished to make way for "Epstein Ballroom"

Trump promised not to touch it while building his big beautiful ballroom, but when the time came, the East Wing of the White House was completely demolished in just a few days. Satellite images show that nothing now remains that side of the mansion, except rubble.

The latest images – taken yesterday – show the entire structure of the East Wing as well as the hallway and colonnade connecting it to the presidential residence at the White House have been flattened. The East Wing – which was constructed in 1902 and was last modified in 1942 – was where the first lady and other staff had their offices. It also contained a movie theatre.

The price of the ballroom keeps going up too: over the last few days, the $200m number became $250m and now has gone up to $350m. The implication seems to be that it's a running tally of donations from various corporations and billionaires. As he didn't inform anyone but insiders that he planned to demolish half the White House, it seems unlikely that there'll be much accountability about where all that money actually goes. More fake gold junk, such as now adorns the Oval Office, would hardly dent the total.

People are calling it the "Epstein Ballroom" to remind Americans that it's another sensational misdeed that keeps the Epstein files —suppressed documents thought to expose the extent of Trump's personal involvement with billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein—out of the news.