Superhero management sim Dispatch is a lot of fun

What do you get when you cross Aaron Paul, a bunch of ex-Telltale Games devs, and a cast of legally-distinct superheroes? Dispatch, a surprisingly engrossing, unsurprisingly well-written superhero management simulator. You're sat squarely in the cubicle of a superhero agency dispatcher and tasked with getting the right heroes to the right crises while also coping with office politics, snack thieves, and, y'know, the supervillains trying to kill everybody.

The potential tedium of the usual management sim loop is broken up excellently by the cast of colorful characters you'll be working with, each of whom has their own aptitudes and preferences (and may even actively sabotage each other out in the field). If you're on the fence (and I don't blame you; episodic games are so last year), there's a free demo you can try before jumping into the whole thing.