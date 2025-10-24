Trump hates this Canadian ad so much

Using Ronald Reagan's words, the Canadian government sent Trump into fits. The audio is real, Trump is lying.

The "very stable genius" has discovered the one thing he can't spin into victory: someone quoting Ronald Reagan correctly. When Ontario ran an ad using Reagan's words to lambaste Trump's tariffs, the president declared war on trade talks, labeled it "FAKE," and floated a $75 million bill for damage. It turns out dismantling alliances is easier than dealing with actual economics or Reagan's legacy.

But Trump—a 79-year-old man-baby who can't stomach even mild criticism—threw a fit about the spot, declaring in a series of Truth Social posts that the ad is somehow "FAKE," and that he is ending trade talks with Canada because he is so mad. "The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs," Trump wrote. "The ad was for $75,000,000. They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts. TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A. Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT" Daily Kos

