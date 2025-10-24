Trump's beef deal: Argentina gets the steak, US ranchers get boned



President Trump is sending massive quotas and tens of billions in aid to Argentina while telling you he's protecting American ranchers. The result? Cattle producers feel betrayed, grocery prices stay high, and America-First slogans get a garnish of foreign beef.

Why it matters: President Trump firmly insists there's no inflation at the grocery store, but even he concedes beef prices have gotten too high. Yet the structural challenges that have driven that surge — including drought, smaller herds, labor shortages, and the lingering effects of COVID — aren't quickly fixed. The big picture: The average price of a pound of lean ground beef has risen 12% so far this year and 38% versus five years ago, per the last government data released before the shutdown. Domestic producers are just now, for the first time in years, earning enough to pay down debts, invest in equipment, and retain heifers to expand herds that are the smallest in more than 70 years.

The industry argues that lowering prices now will drive producers to sell while they can, instead of retaining livestock to re-establish the herd. Axios

After years of ranting about globalist trade deals, the Orange Menace is now cutting one that sends billions south and cattle profits with it. Argentina gets the cash and the market share. American ranchers get a lecture on loyalty and a new competitor subsidized by their own taxes. It is the latest chapter in the America First story, where America comes last.

