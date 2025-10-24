White House rubble dumped on golf course

Without notice and after promising he would not "touch" it, President Trump demolished the East Wing of the White House to make way for a planned ballroom that will dwarf the executive mansion. But where did it go? It's being dumped it on the East Potomac Golf Course, reports USA Today, the Washington Post and others. The material is being used to create new features at the publicly-owned links.

Martin Austermuhle, a reporter for local news site The 51st, noted Wednesday that dirt was being trucked from the White House to Hains Point, where the East Potomac Golf Links is located. Trump has reportedly been considering rebranding the golf course as the "Washington National Golf Course," with a new logo eerily similar to that of his own courses. So we have the president tearing up the East Wing of the White House to both make a ballroom and renovate a golf course, with no regard for any rules or regulations. If any other president was doing this kind of thing in office they'd be eviscerated with accusations of greed, corruption, or at least a lack of focus. But no one has batted an eye.

There's no word on what landscaping features will result at the links, but the "Epstein bunker" has a nice ring to it.

The White House's East Wing construction rubble was taken to East Potomac Golf Course. It was reported that the rubble will be used to create mounds on the golf course.Read more: bit.ly/4oa2tXA — USA TODAY (@usatoday.com) 2025-10-24T18:30:31Z

Previously:

• Satellite image shows East Wing of White House completely demolished to make way for 'Epstein Ballroom'

• Workers warned not to share photos of White House demolition

• Jacqueline Kennedy Garden at White House destroyed to make space for $350m 'Epstein Ballroom'

• Google paying for nearly 10% of Trump's Gilded Resentment Hall

