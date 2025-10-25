Cops hold kid at gunpoint over a bag of chips

If you weren't already convinced that artificial intelligence isn't ready for prime time, I've got something to help sway you.

This week in Baltimore, Taki Allen, a professional teenager, was doing what teens are supposed to do: going to high school: Getting an education. As he passed through the school's automated security system, the AI that's designed to keep everyone in the building safe alerted the school's administration to the fact that the lad had a gun in his pocket. What a great catch! So many people were saved from pain and trauma! Except for the fact that the weapon was actually just a crumpled-up bag of Doritos that he'd jammed into his pocket. The police were called. Many pistols were pointed. Orders were shouted. All things considered, Allen took it pretty well:

"It was like eight cop cars that came pulling up for us. At first, I didn't know where they were going until they started walking toward me with guns, talking about, 'Get on the ground,' and I was like, 'What? "They made me get on my knees, put my hands behind my back, and cuffed me," the teen added… Then, they searched me, and they figured out I had nothing. Then, they went over to where I was standing and found a bag of chips on the floor."

Allen thought he was going to die because an AI couldn't tell the difference between a firearm and a frigging bag of chips. Yeah, let's definitely start building this crap into weapons platforms and let them make their own decisions. What could go wrong?

