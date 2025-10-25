Fallout 4 will soon be inescapable

I love Fallout 4 (I also love Starfield—maybe I have a disease?). I love to build bases, play with community-made mods, and still get a jolt of glee every time I uncover a new, random tidbit, even after all these years of playing. It's my comfort game, when everything goes to shit… which happens more often than you might think. As my Happy Mutant compañero, Grant St. Clair, mentioned earlier today, Bethesda announced that a 10th anniversary version of the game will be coming to PCs and the Nintendo Switch 2. This, along with the pain that a whole new generation of players scrounging The Commonwealth for an Alien Blaster will cause, can only mean one thing.

Fallout 4 Will soon be available on Linux. On Mac, on your Smart TV. You'll be able to play it on your personal vibrator.

Remember this gem?

I'm calling it now: In a dank, mushroom stew basement, Bethesda/Microsoft have a team in shackles porting the game and all of its expansion content to work on every device on God's Green Earth. They did it with Skyrim and, with the popularity of Fallout 4, they're gonna do it with their post-apocalyptic property too. I'm looking forward to seeing the jokes and scorn online. The fanboys screaming about there being no Fallout: New Vegas remaster (although I'd rather see a gussied up version of Fallout 1 & 2 come to tablets and phones.) At a time when the nation is divided and uncertainty is everywhere, there's one thing that we can rely on:

Bethesda will milk their IP sacred cow, hands fast on its udders, until it collapses from dehydration and dies.