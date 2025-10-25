Silver Pines looks like the Twin Peaks video game we never got

More than a few games have tried to capture the Twin Peaks vibe. That isn't surprising in and of itself — the show is still considered among the best of all time, and there's just something about that specific brand of sleepy small-town cosmic horror that lends itself to endless unpacking and revisiting.

Before recently, I would have said excellent horror game Alan Wake 2 comes the closest to capturing the enormity of Agent Cooper's hopeless situation, but that was before being made aware of upcoming indie survival horror Silver Pines. To be clear, it looks really good, but also looks like it's one stripy tile floor away from a lawsuit.

There's also a heavy dose of Silent Hill, but that in itself was partially inspired by Twin Peaks as well, so it all feeds back to the same ouroboros. If you've ever wanted to play Twin Peaks as a sidescroller, this is one to watch.